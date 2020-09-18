Evers asks DWD secretary to resign over unemployment delays

MADISON (WKOW) -- Caleb Frostman, the secretary of the Department of Workforce Development, has resigned at Gov. Tony Evers' request.

In a press release from the governor's office sent Friday afternoon, Evers said he asked for Frostman to resign over the significant delays in the state's unemployment system.

"People across our state are struggling to make ends meet, and it is unacceptable that Wisconsinites continue to wait for the support they need during these challenging times," Evers said in a written statement.

The full press release is below: