Greece: Police move more homeless migrants to new tent camp

KARA TEPE, Greece (AP) — Police on the Greek island of Lesbos have resumed relocating migrants rendered homeless when fires ravaged the country’s largest refugee camp amid a local COVID-19 outbreak. Officials reported that of the 5,000 people moved to a new army-built camp on the island, 135 so far have tested positive for the coronavirus. More than 12,000 migrants and refugees fled the fires that the Greek government maintains some Afghan migrants deliberately set last week to protest a virus lockdown at the Moria camp. Police began moving more people into the new camp early Friday. Government officials say they expect the operation to last through Sunday.