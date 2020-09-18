‘It’s not right:’ Thousands still waiting for unemployment benefits

MADISON (WKOW) -- Despite filing her first unemployment claim on March 8, Debrah Nelson said Friday she still hasn't received any money.

"I just find it very frustrating," she said. "It's not like I asked for a fortune. I just wanted four month's worth of unemployment."

Nelson was working at Fields Auto Group and then Pick 'n Save, but she had to stop working in March because her doctor told her she was at high risk for COVID-19.

She's started working again, but money is tight, and she said this experience has left her disillusioned.

"Isn't the government there for the people?" she said. "When we're hurting, they should be helping us. I feel very let down."

Nelson said she's not sure how to react to Caleb Frostman's resignation as the Department of Workforce Development secretary.

She said if the change in leadership helps clear the backlog, she'll be thankful, but she's worried it might delay claims further.

"Maybe I won't even see it in my lifetime," she said about the money from her claim.

Nelson said she might apply for a job with DWD to help the agency process more claims. She said she wants to help others so no one is in the position she's in now.

"I want everyone to get their checks," she said. "This has gone on way, way, way too long."