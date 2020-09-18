Kremlin chafes at Navalny team taking suspected evidence

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin has accused colleagues of opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Friday of hampering a Russian investigation by taking items from his hotel room out of the country. The colleagues revealed Thursday that the items they removed included a water bottle that had traces of the Soviet-era nerve agent German authorities said was used to poison Navalny. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday that because of their actions, “Regrettably, what could have been evidence of poisoning was taken away.” Navalny fell ill on an Aug. 20 and was transferred to Germany for treatment. A German military lab later determined that he was poisoned with a Soviet-developed Novichok nerve agent.