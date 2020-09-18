Madison Capitols will suspend operations for the 2020-21 season

Due to continual COVID-19 restrictions in Dane County, the Madison Capitols won't be playing a season in 2020-21.

The Capitols face significant county restrictions related to COVID-19 that affect their ability to practice, play and host spectators.

"All of us are incredibly disappointed for all parties involved. Those are the rules. We are not, not going to abide by them," said Andrew Joudrey, President of the Capitols.

Andrew Joudrey - President, Madison Capitols

"At the end of the day it forced us into a decision, a time sensitive, that doesn't allow us to play this season."

A dispersal draft will be held for the players currently on both team’s rosters. The Capitols plan to resume play for the 2021-22 USHL season.

“This is an extremely difficult decision for our organization as we are deeply disappointed for our players, fans and the Madison community,” said Capitols Owner Ryan Suter in a statement.

The Capitols are part of the United States Hockey League (USHL).

The USHL is preparing a 14-team regular season schedule to be released soon. The regular season is scheduled to begin on Friday, November 6.