Madison police investigate bullet in home

MADISON (WKOW) -- What a man thought were fireworks turned out to be gunshots after he found a bullet embedded in his house.

At about 1:00 a.m. on the 6700 block of Schroeder Road a man heard an argument and then fireworks. But the next morning he called the Madison Police Department after finding a large bullet hole through his grill lid, patio chair and an outer wall.

The bullet was found in the wall just three feet from the room the caller had been sleeping.

Police are investigating.

If anyone has information on this incident, please contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at P3Tips.com