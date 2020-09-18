Madison police search for person who fled crash that caused ‘serious injuries’

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are asking for the public's help to find a person or people who left the scene of a crash on Mineral Point Road Thursday night.

Police had at least one K9 out helping them search for the missing party after two vehicles collided at the intersection of Mineral Point Road and Grand Canyon Drive around 7 p.m., according to a department spokesperson.

Police said the crash caused "significant injuries" but did not specify how many people were hurt or their condition.

In an incident report updated Friday, officers asked anyone who witnessed or helped respond to the crash to contact authorities.

The spokesperson said the department is not sure who they are looking for or how many people left the scene of the crash. They hope witnesses can fill in the details.

Police believe that the person or people left their vehicles at the scene since all vehicles involved in the crash remained at the site of the incident.

Anyone who saw the crash or its aftermath should call the department's Traffic Investigation Unit at (608) 266-4692. Tips can also be made anonymously to Madison Area Crime Stoppers on p3tips.com or by calling (608)-266-6014.