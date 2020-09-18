Madison street cleaning parking rules go into effect Oct. 5

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison drivers will have to be aware of new parking restrictions that will soon go into effect in parts of the city.

The Clean Streets/Clean Lakes (CSCL) street maintenance program will resume on Oct. 5, 2020.

The program prohibits parking on one side of the street for a four-hour block of time. This restriction sets time aside for essential maintenance services like street sweeping, snow plowing and more.

In most areas of Madison, this restriction applies year-round. Visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) Parking Service Updates to stay up-to-date on all parking and service changes.