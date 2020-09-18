Man serving life requests death for Indiana prison slaying

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — A man serving two life sentences at an Indiana prison has asked for the death penalty for a slaying of a fellow inmate, but a prosecutor says he’s reluctant to pursue it. Tommy P. Holland is charged with murder in the stabbing of Clifford Baggett at the Pendleton Correctional Facility on Aug. 9, 2019. Holland appeared in Madison Circuit Court this week and rejected a deal in which he would have pleaded guilty and received a third sentence of life without the possibility of parole. The Herald Bulletin reported both the prosecutor and Holland’s defense attorney said that Holland told Judge Andrew Hopper he wanted to be executed.