Monroe High School moving to virtual format for two weeks after outbreak of COVID-19 cases

MONROE (WKOW) -- Monroe High School is moving to a virtual format for two weeks after a number of students and staff contracted COVID-19.

Starting Monday, September 21 - Thursday, October 1 , students at the high school will be attending virtually. This is not affecting in-person instruction at Monroe Middle School, Abraham Lincoln Elementary, Parkside Elementary and Northside Elementary.

As of Friday morning, three staff members and four students at the high school tested positive. An additional 14 students and 8 staff members are in quarantine.

District Administrator Rick Waski says that made it extremely difficult to continue in-person instruction.

We understand and recognize the challenges this change brings for our families and students. We are committed to the health and safety of our students and staff and know that without this adjustment to our operational plan the numbers will continue to increase at the high school, and in our community.

We are doing everything we can to maintain some form of face-to-fac

instruction for our students, but it is becoming increasingly difficult. We will continue to monitor the situation district-wide on a daily basis, but we are certain that having the high school switch to entirely virtual instruction for the next two weeks is the right thing to do at this time.

Below is the outlined plan for the next two weeks:

Monroe High School

Plan C (all virtual)

Sept 21-24 and Sept 28-Oct 1



Middle and Elementary Schools

Plan B