MPD: Shell casings found near rollover crash, suspects not located

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are searching for suspects following a shooting and crash in west Madison, according to the Madison Police Department.

It happened at about 1:13 a.m. Friday in the 5700 block of Piping Rock Road.

Police said multiple people called 911 to report shots fired. When officers got there they found a car that had flipped over. Shell casings were found near the crash scene.

The vehicle was towed for evidence.

Suspects were not located.