 Skip to Content

MPD: Shell casings found near rollover crash, suspects not located

Updated
Last updated today at 6:12 am
6:10 am Crime, News, Top Stories
madison-police1
Madison police

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are searching for suspects following a shooting and crash in west Madison, according to the Madison Police Department.

It happened at about 1:13 a.m. Friday in the 5700 block of Piping Rock Road.

Police said multiple people called 911 to report shots fired. When officers got there they found a car that had flipped over. Shell casings were found near the crash scene.

The vehicle was towed for evidence.

Suspects were not located.

Author Profile Photo

WKOW

Related Articles

Skip to content