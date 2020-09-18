National Bobblehead Museum unveils Bart Starr bobbleheads

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) - The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has unveiled new special edition Bart Starr bobbleheads.

One features Green Bay quarterback legends Starr, Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers. A second bobblehead shows Starr scoring the game-winning touchdown for the Packers in the 1967 Ice Bowl. The third bobblehead shows Starr in HIS Super Bowl MVP 1967 Corvette Stingray convertible. The fourth shows Starr with his five NFL Championship rings and a list of his myriad accomplishments.

“Bart Starr is one of the greatest players in the storied history of the Green Bay Packers and the NFL,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We wanted to honor Starr with a series of bobbleheads that pays tribute to his remarkable football career and tremendous life. These will become keepsakes that are passed on to future generations of Packers fans!”

The bobbleheads are $50 each, $85 for the tripple bobblehead, or $225 for the set. CLICK HERE for purchase information.