NYC tries $50 fines to get scofflaws to don masks on subway

NEW YORK (AP) — Bus and subway riders in New York are facing a $50 fine if they refuse to wear a mask while on board, though even transit officials have implied it’s unlikely many will end up getting dinged. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority began a crackdown this week. Officials say more than 90% of riders are already wearing masks and that the enforcement effort is aimed at pushing that number higher. Critics say the action is unnecessary. Transit officials say police have been instructed to provide a mask first and issue a summons only as a last resort.