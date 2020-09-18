Ouch! Bee sting to the mouth floors Tour de France rider

CHAMPAGNOLE, France (AP) — Tour de France rider Lukas Pöstlberger was forced by a bee sting to the mouth to abandon with the finish in Paris just two days away. The Austrian had ridden nearly 3,200 kilometers (almost 2,000 miles), over four mountain ranges, for nearly three weeks when misfortune struck Friday. His team said he suffered an allergic reaction to the sting and was taken to the hospital but quickly recovered. His withdrawal left the Tour with 146 riders, 30 fewer than when it started nearly three weeks ago. The 28-year-old Pöstlberger was riding his third Tour. He also abandoned last year, on Stage 18.