Phone scam imitates Black Earth police

BLACK EARTH (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office is warning Black Earth residents of a phone scam making the rounds.

The sheriff's office released its warning in a press release Friday morning.

A caller or callers are claiming to be "Officer Marshall" with the Black Earth Police Department. The scammer goes on to say that the person who answered the phone is involved in a bank fraud investigation.

The scammer says the person needs to pay a fine or the police will come to their home to arrest them.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is looking into the scam.

Deputies warned the public not to give any money to the scammers.

"Please share this information with friends and neighbors so that no one becomes a victim," the sheriff's office said.