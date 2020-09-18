 Skip to Content

Police in Indiana say shooting leaves 1 dead, two injured

TERRE HAUTE, IND. (AP) — A shooting in Indiana that police say apparently stemmed from a college house party left one person dead while two others were being treated at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Terre Haute police Sgt. Ryan Adamson said on Twitter that the shooting occurred between 1:30 and 2 a.m. Friday. He did not say whether anyone was in custody, but asked that anyone with information call police. A message left with police was not immediately returned. Terre Haute is about 75 miles west of Indianapolis near the Illinois border.

Associated Press

