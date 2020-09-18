Polish ruling party forming minority govt, rejects partners

An official with Poland’s conservative governing party says the country’s right-wing coalition has collapsed. The official said Friday that the Law and Justice party will continue to run Poland as a minority government and that “our former coalition partners should be packing up their desks.” Law and Justice has governed Poland with the support of two small parties since 2015. The news of coalition’s collapse came after the justice minister and his party members refused to vote for an animal welfare bill proposed by the powerful leader of Law and Justice, Jarosław Kaczyński. It was not immediately clear if the announcement of the collapse was final or the news amounted to a tactical power play.