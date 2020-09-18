Postal service to stop misleading mailers in Colorado

DENVER (AP) — The United States Postal Service has agreed to stop any remaining post cards en route to Colorado voters that have misleading information about mail voting in the state. The postal service sent as many as 2.4 million postcards to voters incorrectly urging them to request a mail ballot early. All Colorado voters are sent a mail ballot without requesting it. A federal judge blocked the postal service from sending out additional information in response to a lawsuit filed by Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold. In a settlement announced Friday, the postal service agreed to stop any additional cards from going out and check with Colorado before future mailings.