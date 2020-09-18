Princeton faces federal inquiry after acknowledging racism

The Trump administration has opened an investigation into racial bias at Princeton University, saying that the school’s recent acknowledgment of racism on campus amounts to an admission of discrimination. In a letter to the university on Wednesday, the U.S. Education Department said the school’s acknowledgment of racism conflicts with previous assurances that Princeton complies with federal anti-discrimination laws. The department cites a Sept. 2 open letter from the university’s president detailing efforts to combat systemic racism. In the letter, President Christopher Eisgruber acknowledged that racism persists at Princeton “as in our society.” Princeton said it’s cooperating with the investigation and looks forward to showing its actions have been consistent with federal law.