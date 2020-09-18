If you're looking for a healthy recipe perfect to make this fall, you're in luck! This pumpkin chocolate chip energy bite recipe is simple and delicious. Check out the recipe below.

Ingredients:

- 1 1/2 cups oats

- 1/2 cup pure pumpkin

- 1/2 cup almond butter

- 1/4 cup chia seeds

- 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice (or cinnamon)

- 1/4 cup honey

- 1/4 cup chocolate chips

Directions:

1. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and mix until well combined. Roll in to bite-sized balls and refrigerate for 1 hour. Store in the refrigerator for an easy snack on the go.