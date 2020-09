MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- According to a report, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has won his second straight Most Valuable Player award.

Adrian Wojnarowski, an NBA reporter for ESPN, first released the news on Twitter.

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo has won his second consecutive MVP award, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 18, 2020

Antetokounmpo won the award in 2019 as well.

The Bucks were eliminated from contention for the 2020 NBA championship by the Miami Heat.