Satellite images show N. Korea preparing for military parade

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Satellite images indicate that North Korea is preparing for a massive military parade in its capital to mark the 75th anniversary of its ruling party next month. The images show thousands of people assembled in formation near Pyongyang’s Kim Il Sung Square and rehearsing for a military parade. The anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers’ Party is on Oct. 10. North Korea often holds military parades on state anniversaries to bolster unity and intimidate enemies. But the parade rehearsal comes as North Korea continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.