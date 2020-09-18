Sleep scientists urge consistent schedule during unusual school year

(WKOW) -- As children return to a different reality this school year, sleep experts encourage parents and students to make sure healthy habits are in place.

Sleep is essential to physical and mental health.

It's also often something kids and adults get too little of.

During stressful times, sleep is even more likely to be sacrificed, but that's when it's most important for cognitive and emotional well-being.

"People think a lot about how sleep is important for consolidating memory, but what they don't think about is that sleep resets your brain for learning, meaning in order to take in information during the day, you need to have a rested brain," said Dr. Stephanie Jones, the assistant director at the Institute for Sleep and Consciousness at UW-Madison.

She said keeping kids on a consistent and early sleep schedule is best. Also a pre-sleep, wind-down routine with no screentime can help.