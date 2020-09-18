Spanish banks merge in sign of hard economic times ahead

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Two of Spain’s biggest banks have announced their merger, pushed together by a need to weather tough economic times that likely will cost thousands of jobs. The tie-up between CaixaBank and Bankia will create the largest lender in the country, with assets of more than 664 billion euros ($787 billion). The deal requires approval by shareholders and regulators, and is expected to be concluded in the first quarter of next year. The Spanish government had welcomed the possibility of a merger, saying the sector needs to consolidate. The deal comes as Europe’s financial sector struggles with low interest rates and a steep economic downturn.