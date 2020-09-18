State investigating death of driver following police chase, gunshot

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating a death that followed a police chase in Madison Thursday night.

DOJ is investigating at the request of the Monona Police Department, according to a press release from state officials sent Friday.

Around 11:15 p.m. Thursday, a Monona officer tried to stop a reckless driver in the Monona city limits. The officer chased the driver from Monona until the latter crashed at the intersection of Moorland Road and South Town Boulevard.

The driver, who was the only person in their vehicle, got out "and was given commands by law enforcement to cooperate," according to the press release.

The driver went back to their vehicle. The officer heard one gunshot come from the vehicle, the press release said.

The driver died after lifesaving measures were performed at the scene, DOJ said.

"No law enforcement officer on scene fired their firearm during the incident," the press release said.

DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigations is leading the investigation "to determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Dane County District Attorney when the investigation concludes."

The investigation is ongoing.