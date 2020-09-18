Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at age 87

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at her home in Washington, the court says.

She was 87.Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court says.

Ginsberg took her seat on the Supreme Court after being nominated by President Bill Clinton in 1993.

The vacancy created by her passing will open up the third seat on the court since President Donald Trump assumed office in 2017.

