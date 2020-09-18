‘The Vanishing Half’ nominated for National Book Award

NEW YORK (AP) — Two of the summer’s most talked about novels, Brit Bennett’s “The Vanishing Half” and Megha Majumdar’s “A Burning,” are on the fiction longlist of the National Book Awards. Fiction judges also nominated the story collection “If I Had Two Wings,” by Randall Kenan, who died in August. Friday’s list concludes a week during which the National Book Foundation, which presents the awards, announced nominees for translation, poetry, young people’s literature and nonfiction. On Oct. 6, the lists will be narrowed from 10 to 5 books in each category.