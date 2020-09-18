Three vehicles damaged in Madison van fire

MADISON (WKOW) -- Firefighters battled a car fire Thursday on the city's south side that damaged three vehicles before being doused.

The blaze began in the engine compartment of an idling van on the 900 block of Stewart Street, according to a report from the Madison Fire Department.

Dispatchers sent firefighters to the scene at 2:30 p.m. Crews arrived six minutes later.

A witness reported seeing white smoke coming from the front hood of the GMC Explorer van which was parked bumper-to-bumper with a Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The witness then said that the smoke "went black" before flames emerged from the van's engine compartment. People inside the van managed to get out without being hurt.

Employees of a nearby auto repair shop tried to put the fire out with four fire extinguishers, but couldn't control the flames.

When firefighters arrived, the fire had spread to the F-150 and inside of the van. Crews sprayed hundreds of gallons of water on the flames.

The fire totaled the van and pickup. The heat from the fire damaged another van parked nearby.

Firefighters haven't yet determined what caused the blaze, but did note that the van was taken to the repair shop for "unknown mechanical problems."