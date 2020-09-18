Tropical-like storm batters Greek islands, cause outages

Hurricane-force winds and heavy rain have caused power outages and road closures on several Greek islands, and authorities in nearby mainland areas are on alert. A powerful tropical-like storm named Ianos was expected to reach the Greek mainland and parts of the southern Peloponnese region Friday. The Civil Protection Authority said the western islands of Zakynthos, Kefalonia, and Ithaki had reported damage. Schools remained closed in many areas in western Greece and authorities advised residents to remain indoors. But computer models are suggesting the storm won’t directly affect the capital of Athens.