Two suspects arrested for stealing hemp plants from Columbia County grower’s field

SPRINGVALE (WKOW) -- The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested two people accused of stealing legally grown and licensed industrial hemp plants.

The suspects are Barbara Vant Hoff, age 59, and Gregory Vant Hoff, age 64, of Beaver Dam.

On Sept. 12 a landowner in Springvale called the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office after interrupting the theft of his plants. As the suspects drove off, the landowner was able to get the license plate number of their vehicle.

The landowner told the authorities he believed these same suspects had stolen hemp from the land before.

Officers from the Beaver Dam Police Department helped a Columbia County detective make contact with the suspects Sept. 17 in Beaver Dam.

According to authorities, the suspects admitted to stealing the hemp flower on two occasions, believing the plants were illegal marijuana plants.

Investigators recovered approximately 10 pounds of stolen hemp flower, with an approximate value of $1,000.

The Vant Hoffs were taken into custody by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Beaver Dam Police Department and are now in the Columbia County Jail awaiting a court appearance.

The following charges are being referred to the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office:

Misdemeanor- Theft, 2 counts

Felony- Criminal damage to property, 2 counts

Trespass to land, 2 counts

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is reminding everyone that industrial hemp plants are grown legally throughout Columbia County. The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection administers the industrial hemp program in the State of Wisconsin. Industrial hemp plants have many uses and are commonly grown to make CBD products.