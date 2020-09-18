US carrier transits Strait of Hormuz amid tensions with Iran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. Navy says the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier has transited the Strait of Hormuz as tensions between the United States and Iran continue to simmer. The strait is the world’s most important chokepoint for oil shipments. The Navy says the “scheduled” maneuver on Friday followed months of escalating incidents. The incidents earlier this year led to an American drone strike that killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad. Tehran responded with ballistic missiles, wounding dozens of American troops in Iraq. The Nimitz is America’s oldest carrier in active service. It carries some 5,000 sailors and Marines. The strait is considered an international waterway but cuts through Iranian territorial waters.