UW-Madison: 14 students referred for emergency suspension for public health violations

MADISON (WKOW) -- Officials at UW-Madison say they have referred 14 students for emergency suspension for public health violations.

In a letter to students on Friday, Dean of Students Christina Olstad said the university had completed or is currently investigating nearly 450 students and nine student organizations for public health violations. The suspension referrals came from these investigations.

"If a student repeatedly or intentionally violates the University’s public health expectations, there are real consequences that could affect their academic future," Olstad said in the letter.

Olstad did not identify any of the students or the organizations under investigation.

The dean said positive COVID-19 cases among students appear to be trending down, but the risk remains high. She said the university will make more decisions about campus operations net week. "A lot will depend on how things go these next several days," she said.