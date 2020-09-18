UW Madison students overcoming technical issues during virtual classes

MADISON (WKOW) -- More than half of new cases in Dane county are linked to UW-Madison. The university reports 112 new cases: 86 from students on campus, 22 from students off campus, and four staff members.

The university also says they're recommending 14 students be suspended for violating public health orders.

Two dorms remain under quarantine, Sellery and Witte halls and now they're telling all students living in Chadbourne hall to get tested for the virus.

Because of the spike in cases, classes have been virtual for about a week.

Some students are having a few technical issues, like bad connections that make lectures hard to understand.

"Sometimes your voice will get all chopped up and people will sound like robots which is really weird," Eden Schachter, a freshman living in Witte hall, said.

University officials say those issues happening are not widespread.

And for many students the technical problems aren't the biggest concern.

"With these like bigger classes and a larger group of people that you don't really know, it's kind of hard to speak up, or when you're taking higher level classes, it's hard to come in and ask for help," Elizabeth Carlson, a freshman living in Witte hall, said.

In some cases, technology has actually helped make up for the challenges.

"The nice thing about these classes is most professors record the whole lecture videos, so you can always go back if you were having connection issues so that kind of resolves most issues," Lexi Fulton, another freshman living in Witte hall, said.

While the technical issues related to their online classes have brought with them a lot of headaches, students are generally optimistic that things will get better as everyone starts to learn and use the new system.

That optimism translates to their thoughts about being in quarantine.

"Hopefully we can go back to living our normal lives and having just the school year be just overall a more normal experience," Jack Bibbs, a freshman living in Witte hall, said.

"It's been tough for sure but we only got a couple more days left, we've been riding it out we've been doing well so, we're just looking forward to having our freedom back," Garrett Larsen, Bibbs's roommate added.