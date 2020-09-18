UW President defends football testing access, admits some chancellors opposed reopening

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW System Interim President Tommy Thompson said Friday some chancellors within the system were against the idea of bringing back students to campus for a fall semester.

Less than one month removed from students' return, UW-Madison has had more than 2,000 students test positive for COVID-19. The university has ordered students in two dorms and in nearly two dozen Greek houses to quarantine in place.

Like UW-Madison, UW-La Crosse moved classes entirely online after more than 200 confirmed COVID-19 cases among students.

During an interview Friday with 27 News, Thompson admitted some of the UW System's chancellors opposed the idea of reopening campuses for a fall semester.

"I'll be very honest with you. Not all the chancellors thought it was the right idea but I told them we could do it, we'll do it safely," Thompson said. "I said 'trust me, we're going to be able to do it and I'm sure you're gonna be satisfied and happy to be part of it."

Thompson, who was elected to four terms as Wisconsin governor between 1986 and 2001, left the governor's mansion to serve as the Health and Human Services Secretary under George W. Bush.

Thompson said fiscal concerns did not tip the scale when weighing whether bringing back students was the right thing to do.

"I can tell you, point blank, it was very little," Thompson said. "It was whether or not we could bring the students back safely, whether or not we could give them a quality education. Those are the two issues -- quality of education and safety."

Thompson touted the testing infrastructure within the UW System as a reason it was safe to reopen campus. UW-Madison students are required to get tested every two weeks.

While students in Madison have access to PCR tests, which are more accurate, they do not have easy access to rapid-return antigen tests. When the Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday it was reversing field and would have a fall football season, critics said the rapid, daily testing for football players and staff should also be available for everyone else in the campus community.

"But it is," Thompson said. "It's the same test we're using. It's not in Madison but it's in all the other campuses."

When asked to clarify, Thompson said the antigen tests were available at other UW campuses and it was "more than likely" those tests would become readily available for anyone on the Madison campus who wanted one.

Public Health Madison & Dane County, as well as county executive Joe Parisi also expressed concern about Badger football games encouraging large gatherings, even if the university isn't sponsoring them.

With the season stretching into December and flu season, critics said Badger games, even without fans in Camp Randall, could well turn into super-spreader events.

"You know, you can't control everybody all the time," Thompson said. "It's impossible, and if you tried, you'd fail."