MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced on Friday that all winter sports will be canceled through through December 31, 2020.

The suspension includes the conference sports of men’s and women’s basketball, women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s ice

hockey, men’s and women’s indoor track & field, men’s and women’s swimming & diving, and wrestling.

WIAC includes UW-Platteville and UW-Whitewater.