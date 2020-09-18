Wisconsin awarded $16.7 million federal grant to counter addictions

MADISON (WKOW) -- In an effort to reduce drug-related deaths, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) received a $16.7 million federal grant.

This marks the latest round of funding from the State Opioid Response Grant Program managed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, according to a press release from DHS.

"We’re experiencing a drug addiction crisis that is affecting every community in our state," said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. "This grant funding allows us to target resources to the diverse needs of our communities."

While the program mainly focuses on opioids, it also supports services for stimulants like cocaine and methamphetamine.

The program dedicates half of the money to funding individual treatment costs. The rest supports prevention programs, overdose response efforts, an expansion of treatment options and recovery coaches.

The grant funding availability lasts through September 2021, with an additional $16.7 million expected to be awarded next fall for the following year.