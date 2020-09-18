Wisconsin secretary resigns amid unemployment claim backlog

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development’s top leader has resigned after failing to find a way to address a backlog of tens of thousands of unemployment benefit claims. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ office said that Caleb Frostman stepped down at Evers’ request. The governor has been taking intense criticism for months over the department’s inability to process the backlog of claims that began building after the coronavirus pandemic hurt the economy. According to department data, 713,508 weekly claims from nearly 100,000 people were still in process as of Saturday.