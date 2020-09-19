AP source: Envelope addressed to White House contained ricin

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials have intercepted an envelope addressed to the White House that contained the poison ricin. That’s according to a law enforcement official who spoke to The Associated Press on Saturday. The official says the envelope was intercepted at a government facility that screens mail addressed to the White House and President Donald Trump. The official says that a preliminary investigation indicates it tested positive for ricin, a poison found naturally in castor beans. Federal investigators are working to determine where the envelope originated and who mailed it.