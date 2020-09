Corbin Burnes threw six solid innings of four-hit ball, Ryan Braun hit a three-run homer in Milwaukee's four-run eighth and the Brewers beat the Kansas City Royals 5-0.

Burnes is continues to be the best starting pitcher on the Brewers' staff. He is 4-0 in his last five starts with 47 strikeouts and six walks in that span. Against the Royals, he struck out nine.