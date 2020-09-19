Flags at half-staff for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs orders all flags be flown at half-staff after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

In a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs Saturday, the agency has issued a flag lowering order to honor Justice Ginsburg as "a trailblazer, not only in the field of law, but in the history of our country."

The order stated "the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and on all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, on the day of interment."