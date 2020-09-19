‘I’m thankful for everyone,’ DeForest woman gets hundreds of cards for 90th birthday

DEFOREST (WKOW) -- A family is grateful for the community's response, after asking for help to celebrate a DeForest woman's 90th birthday.

Kelli Notaro says her grandmother Beverly Sperry is one of the most selfless people she knows, putting the needs of others before her own.

Notaro wanted to surprise Sperry with 90 cards, one for each year she's spent helping others. She asked the community for help, but after word got out, she got more than 300 cards in the mail from all over the country.

"I just want to thank everybody in the community," Notaro said. "I think the mail man had to bring everything to the door about three days this week because it wouldn't fit, so I'm just really, I think, touched by the outpouring of the community."

And one more surprise came Saturday for Beverly Sperry. Her family, friends, neighbors and even first responders came out for a drive-thru birthday celebration.

"I'm thankful for everyone. My whole family is great and everybody, and all my friends and neighbors," she said, after the parade in her honor.

It was just one more way for her loved ones to show their appreciation.