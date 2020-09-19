Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is the best-known justice according to a national survey

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Marquette Law School Poll finds Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the most well-known justice.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at her home in Washington.

Just three days before Ginsburg's passing, Marquette Law School completed a national survey of public's opinion on the Supreme Court as a whole.

This survey found that while few of the justices have become household names, Ginsburg was the best known of the current justices, with 63 percent of respondents saying they knew enough about her to have a favorable or unfavorable opinion. 44 percent of adult respondents nationwide had favorable opinions and 19 percent of opinions were unfavorable.

With Ginsburg's passing comes a new vacancy in the Court, and in an election year, the challenge to fill a seat is magnified. The poll also found a large number of both parties favor hearings on any nominee in the event of 2020 vacancy.

In the survey, 48 percent say that the choice of the next justice is very important to them and 34 percent say it is somewhat important, while 17 percent say it is not too important or not at all important to them.

And of likely voters who support Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, 59 percent say that the next court appointment is very important, while 51 percent of likely voters who support President Donald J. Trump say this.

Table 1: Importance of next Court appointment, by presidential vote

Vote choice Very important Somewhat important Not too/not at all Biden 59 30 11 Trump 51 34 15

The challenge of holding hearings and a vote on confirming a new justice are similar following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in 2016.

In the survey, prior to Ginsburg's death many respondents of both parties said if a vacancy occurred during the 2020 election year, the Senate should hold hearings on a nominee, with 67 percent saying hearings should be held and 31 percent saying they should not be held.

Table 3: Hold hearings on a nominee in 2020, by party identification

Party ID Hold hearings Not hold hearings Republican 68 31 Independent 71 28 Democrat 63 37

Now that there is a vacancy this data will provide a baseline from before Ginsburg's death to measure any future change in partisan views.

For complete results of the survey, click here.