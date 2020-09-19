Lions put OG Dahl on IR, sign OG Wiggins off practice squad

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions will be without a starting offensive guard against Green Bay. Detroit put guard Joe Dahl on injured reserve due to a groin injury on Saturday, a day before playing the Packers on the road. The Lions signed guard Kenny Wiggins off the practice squad. Detroit also elevated defensive back Dee Virgin and defensive tackle Kevin Strong from the practice squad. Oday Aboushi will likely replace Dahl in the lineup. The Lions have ruled out wide receiver Kenny Golladay and cornerback Desmond Trufant against Green Bay.