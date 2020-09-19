Michigan-Ohio State finale highlights 3rd Big Ten schedule

The Big Ten’s third football schedule of the 2020 season is highlighted by Michigan-Ohio State on Dec. 12, the final day of the conference’s regular-season and the latest date the rivals have ever played. The Big Ten released an eight-games-in-eight-weeks schedule that will start the weekend of Oct. 24. The opening weekend features Nebraska at Ohio State, two teams that were at the forefront of the grassroots push to play fall football in the Big Ten. In Week 2, Ohio State will play at Penn State on Halloween.