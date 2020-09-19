Pedestrian flown to local hospital with life-threatening injuries after Monroe County crash

MONROE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Monroe County officials are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Saturday night on Highway 16 near County Highway T.

According to the sheriff's office, authorities received a call reporting that a vehicle hit a pedestrian around 9:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they learned a 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan had been going east on Highway 16. The pedestrian had been walking westbound in the eastbound lane of travel.

The pedestrian was flown to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is still investigating. It was assisted by the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Fort McCoy Ambulance Service, Oakdale Fire Department, Oakdale First Responders, Tomah Rescue Technicians, and Gundersen Air.