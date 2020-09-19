Pleasant fall-like weather continues

MADISON (WKOW) - Saturday morning started off chilly, with most areas in southern Wisconsin feeling the coolest temperatures yet.

Mostly sunny skies with a calm, southerly wind will allow temperatures to gradually warm to the mid-60s today.

Sunday will be even warmer, with highs likely reaching the upper 60s.

High pressure off to the southeast keeps the region quiet this weekend. Dry conditions will persist with little cloud cover.

Temperatures will gradually warm as days continue. The 70s return Monday, starting the trend of above average highs throughout next week.

The Climate Prediction Center has southern Wisconsin listed as 'warmer than average' in its temperature outlook.

This starts next week and goes through the end of September.