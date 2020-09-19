Police: 1 shot after fight escalates in Beloit

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Beloit police are investigating a shooting Saturday night.

Someone was shot in the 600 block of Broad Street around 6:30 p.m.

Police say there was a fight in a parking lot, that escalated and someone fired a gun.

The person who was shot was hit in the leg. That victim has been taken to a hospital to be treated but is expected to be okay.

Police say they're still investigating the incident. Anyone with information should send a message or call 608-757-2244.