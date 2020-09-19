Remains of sailor killed in 1941 buried in North Dakota

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — The remains of Navy sailor who was killed during Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor have been buried at a military cemetery in his hometown of Mandan. Navy Fireman 2nd Class Albert Renner was assigned to the battleship USS West Virginia that was hit by two bombs and at least seven torpedoes from Japanese airplanes on Dec. 7, 1941. The 24-year-old was killed along with 105 other crewmen. Renner’s family held a funeral for him Friday in Mandan. The Navy presented an American flag to brother Ed Renner, 99, one of 15 Renner siblings. He traveled from Milwaukee for the funeral.