 Skip to Content

Remains of sailor killed in 1941 buried in North Dakota

New
9:27 am Wisconsin news from the Associated Press

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — The remains of Navy sailor who was killed during Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor have been buried at a military cemetery in his hometown of Mandan. Navy Fireman 2nd Class Albert Renner was assigned to the battleship USS West Virginia that was hit by two bombs and at least seven torpedoes from Japanese airplanes on Dec. 7, 1941. The 24-year-old was killed along with 105 other crewmen. Renner’s family held a funeral for him Friday in Mandan. The Navy  presented an American flag to brother Ed Renner, 99, one of 15 Renner siblings. He traveled from Milwaukee  for the funeral.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content