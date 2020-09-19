Russia’s Navalny says he’s now more than ‘technically alive’

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny says he is recovering his verbal and physical abilities at the German hospital where he is being treated for suspected poisoning but at first despaired at his condition. The most visible opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin fell ill on a domestic flight to Moscow last month. A German military lab later determined that Navalny was poisoned with a nerve agent developed by the Soviet Union. He was kept in an induced coma for more than a week while being treated with an antidote. Navalny said in an Instagram post on Saturday that he was confused and unable to find words when he was brought out of the coma.