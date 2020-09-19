Sen. Tammy Baldwin calls for US Supreme Court nomination to wait until after election

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- Senator Tammy Baldwin, D-WI, made a statement Saturday on the U.S. Supreme Court nomination and Senate confirmation process.

A seat in the U.S. Supreme Court has opened due to the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday.

In the statement, Baldwin said, “The election that will determine our next President and control of the Senate is only 45 days away. Voters across America should be allowed to cast their ballots first, before a Supreme Court nomination and confirmation process moves forward."

Baldwin commented on the standard Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell created, to not start the Supreme Court nomination process in an election year, in response to the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in 2016.

"That was the standard imposed on President Obama and the same standard should apply now to President Trump."

With the election just weeks away Baldwin says, "After the voters have spoken in the election, and the elected President and new Senate have taken office, we can then move forward on a Supreme Court nomination.”

27 News reached out to Republican Senator Ron Johnson's office for comment on the nomination process but we have not heard back as of Saturday evening.